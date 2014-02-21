The 13 Most Intense Facial Expressions Of Olympic Figure Skaters

While Olympic figure skaters tend to look incredibly graceful and elegant on screen, the still photos of their performances tell a somewhat different story.

The intense facial expressions of these skaters convey how physically difficult the sport is — it takes a lot of strength and athleticism to be able to nail these routines on the ice.

We’ve pulled several photos from the Sochi Olympics figure skating competition that illustrate the intensity of the sport.

Jenna McCorkell of Britain:

REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk Britain’s Jenna McCorkell competes during the figure skating women’s short program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Mao Asada of Japan:

REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk Japan’s Mao Asada competes during the Figure Skating Women’s Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Anne Line Gjersem of Norway:

REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk Norway’s Anne Line Gjersem competes during the figure skating women’s short program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Carolina Kostner of Italy:

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Carolina Kostner of Italy competes in the Figure Skating Ladies’ Short Program on day 12 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Mae Berenice Meite of France:

AP Mae Berenice Meite of France competes in the women’s short program figure skating competition at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Abzal Rakimgaliev of Kazakhstan:

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Kazakhstan’s Abzal Rakimgaliev competes during the figure skating men’s short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Florent Amodio of France:

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson France’s Florent Amodio competes during the figure skating men’s free skating program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan:

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu competes during the Figure Skating Men’s Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Yakov Godorozha of Ukraine:

AP Yakov Godorozha of Ukraine competes in the men’s free skate figure skating final at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Yakov Godorozha of Ukraine:

AP Yakov Godorozha of Ukraine competes in the men’s short program figure skating competition at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Felicia Zhang and Nathan Bartholomay of the U.S.:

REUTERS/David Grey Felicia Zhang (top) and Nathan Bartholomay of the U.S. compete during the figure skating pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia:

REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk Russia’s Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov compete during the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers of Canada:

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Canada’s Paige Lawrence and Rudi Swiegers compete during the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

