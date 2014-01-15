America Is Going To Fall In Love With Teen Figure Skater Jason Brown

We’re just about three weeks away from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and America’s teams are finally starting to take shape.

Enter Jason Brown, the 19-year-old figure skater from Illinois who America is going to fall in love with:

Brown won silver at the U.S. National Championships on Sunday and secured a spot on the Olympic team. The young skater just turned 19 in December but his performance quality is incredibly mature. According to the Star Tribune, the crowd loved his every move, giving him a standing ovation before his routine was even over. Brown told the Tribune: “I enjoyed every moment. I enjoyed the crowd. They could not have been more responsive, more generous, more exciting.”

We’re not surprised. His stage presence is amazing. In the middle of his routine, set to Irish step dancing music, Brown takes a break from his jumps and turns to show off a fierce dance:

But presence isn’t all he has. The announcer freaks out when Brown completes his “most difficult jump of the program” saying “Nice! Oh that was beautiful! That was the best one I’ve ever seen him do!” And it is pretty perfect:

He can also do this:

So be on the lookout for Jason Brown, he’ll be joining Jeremy Abbott who won gold at the U.S. Championships as your USA men’s figure skating team.

Brown’s entire silver-medal winning performance is worth the watch:

