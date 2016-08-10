Funny video shows Olympic horse refusing to jump in equestrian event as the rider goes flying

You know that feeling when you don’t want to do something? If you do, you’ll probably relate very well with this horse.

Brazilian equestrian rider Ruy Fonseca went flying when his horse, Tom Bombadill Too, decided not to jump over an obstacle during an event at the Rio Olympics.



Obviously, this is the last thing you’d want to happen, particularly at the Olympics, but the fact of the matter is that if the horse doesn’t want to jump, you may not have much of a chance of changing its mind.

Thankfully, both the horse and the rider appeared to be OK.

Through the disappointment, Fonseca can just laugh this off and chalk it up to simple misfortune. Probably the funniest part of the video is that, after the horse bucks him off, it continues to gallop around while Fonseca helped to fix the jump.

