The View From The Top Of The Olympic Downhill Skiing Course

Tony Manfred

The Olympic downhill skiing course is 2.2 miles long, with a 3,205-foot height difference between the start house and the finish line.

The course starts at the top of the Aibiga Ridge and finishes near the Rosa Khutor ski resort that’s the hub of the mountain events in Sochi.

You’re basically at the high point of the Caucasus Mountains at the start of this thing. In the clouds:


The New York Times ran a nifty graphic yesterday that puts it in perspective:

It takes more than two minutes to make it to the bottom. The course ends with a crazy steep drop:

The drop from the opposite direction. It looks like a vertical wall:

Gorgeous:

Olympic downhill courseREUTERS/Ruben Sprich

