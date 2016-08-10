The water in the Olympic diving pool turned green and nobody knows why

The Olympic women’s synchronised 10m diving final is underway from Rio on Tuesday, where the water in the diving pool has inexplicably turned an unsettling shade of green.

Yesterday, the diving pool was a normal shade of blue — the same colour as the other pools we’ve seen in the Olympics. Perhaps most odd of all, the water in the water polo pool just across the pool deck remains a normal-looking blue.

British diver Tom Daley, who won bronze yesterday, tweeted a picture that shows the contrast between the diving pool and the water polo pool:

Contrast that to this look at the two pools a few days ago.

Here’s the underwater camera from yesterday in the diving pool:

Diving seems hard enough when you don’t have to go head first into this slime water. Worst of all, nobody yet knows why the colour is the way it is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.