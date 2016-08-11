The Olympic divers all look accidentally naked on TV

Jacob Shamsian

There are few things more exciting than watching a close heat at the Olympics, but one of those things is seeing a person who’s really attractive  — and the Rio Olympic diving teams deliver on both fronts.

And while the divers’ speedos already leave little to the imagination, if a scoreboard or chyron on the television screen is placed just right, it looks like the divers are naked, as pointed out by BuzzFeed.

Diving nude Olympics copyNBC. Screenshot via Buzzfeed

The scores cover up each diver’s tiny speedo, and it looks like they’re wearing nothing at all.

Olympic divers moreNBC. Screenshot via Buzzfeed
Olympic divers more yesNBC. Screenshot via Buzzfeed

It’s just so perfectly placed:

Olympics nude diving buzzfeedNBC. Screenshot via Buzzfeed

And people took notice:

 

It’s happened before. Here’s a glorious picture from the London Olympics in 2012:

London Olympics diver naked buzzfeedBBC. Screenshot via Buzzfeed.

#FreeTheSpeedo, indeed.

