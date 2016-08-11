The Olympic divers all look accidentally naked on TV

There are few things more exciting than watching a close heat at the Olympics, but one of those things is seeing a person who’s really attractive — and the Rio Olympic diving teams deliver on both fronts.

And while the divers’ speedos already leave little to the imagination, if a scoreboard or chyron on the television screen is placed just right, it looks like the divers are naked, as pointed out by BuzzFeed.

The scores cover up each diver’s tiny speedo, and it looks like they’re wearing nothing at all.

It’s just so perfectly placed:

And people took notice:

My fav Olympic sport is probably diving bc when the scoring caption comes on screen the divers always look naked pic.twitter.com/72pbNgT3wt

— Erica (@_EricaEdstrom) August 9, 2016

It’s so weird for these Olympic divers to dive in the nude. Bravo to NBC figuring out a way to censor the nudity. pic.twitter.com/bisSgDZtsw

— Sean (@Seanye_West_32) August 9, 2016

Well hello there Mr Johnson! Things are done a little differently in Rio #freethespeedo pic.twitter.com/roDTah7cUG

— Florence Watts (@ffwatts77) August 9, 2016

It’s happened before. Here’s a glorious picture from the London Olympics in 2012:

#FreeTheSpeedo, indeed.

