Everything Good About The Olympics Captured In One Awesome Photo

In an ideal world, the Olympics are about notions of sportsmanship, courage, and diverse cultures coming together in the spirit of competition.



In reality, the Games are something else entirely. But every now and then we get brief moments where the Olympics become everything they strive to be.

That’s what happened last night after the decathlon, when the 26 athletes in one of the most gruelling Olympic sports came together to celebrate with each other. It produced this great portrait of camaraderie:

Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

