Sydney Olympic Ceremonies Boss Gets Conned Out Of $200,000

Getty/ Darrin Braybrook

The director of the Sydney Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, Ric Birch, has lost $200,000 after investing businesses set up by a phoney viscount.

Conned by 46 year old Kirk Brown, who claimed to be part of an obscure European royal family, Birch funded schemes he thought included shipping container business and a Bulgarian stockbroker, reports News Ltd.

When the schemes failed Brown claimed “he had been embezzled by an employee who sent the money to the Taliban” when really he was living the high life on Birch’s expenses, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Brown has been found guilty by an English court and jailed for 40 months, while Birch is currently working on the opening and closing ceremony of the Rio Olympics.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.