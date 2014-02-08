The Russian Goalie Who Got Benched During 'The Miracle On Ice' Lit The Olympic Cauldron

Two Russian Olympic heroes, Irina Rodnina and Vladislav Tretiak, carried the Olympic torch and lit the Olympic cauldron together to kick of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Rodnina is a 3-time Olympic gold medalist in figure skating. Tretiak won three gold medals as the goalie for the Russian ice hockey team.

Tretiak was famously denied a fourth gold medal when he was replaced at the end of the first period during the Soviet Union’s loss to the United Stated during the Miracle on Ice.

Here is the cauldron being lit:

