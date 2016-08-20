Olympic BMX riders show off their pinpoint accuracy in a wild video

BMX made its Olympic debut in 2008, though the sport has largely remained on the periphery of the Games.

That, of course, is not to say that the BMX riders are not themselves deserving Olympians, and a new video from NBC on Friday showed just how skilled these riders are on their bikes.

In the video, two Olympic BMX riders swiftly manoeuvre above a Rio official who is lying down in a star-fish position. The riders bounce their bikes between his limbs and atop his head, jumping and spinning and coming dangerous close to hitting his face (or worse), all while never actually touching him.

Check it out for yourself:



It’s nerve-wracking just to watch, sort of the bike equivalent of that old knife game you definitely never tried with your friends when your parents weren’t home.

NOW WATCH: Here are all the animals Usain Bolt can outrun



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.