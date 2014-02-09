Olympic Snowboarder Is Bummed Her Competitors Aren't Using Tinder In Sochi

New Zealand Snowboarder Rebecca Torr is going for the gold this month. But she was also looking to get doubly lucky when she fired up Tinder upon arriving to the Olympic Village.

— Rebecca Possum Torr (@PossumTorr) January 31, 2014

As the Winter Olympics begin this weekend in Sochi, Russia, athletes from all over the world are congregating in the famed Olympic Village, sequestered together as they wait to compete in their events.

But to Torr’s dismay, she still hasn’t found what she’s looking for.

Torr jokingly tweeted (with a tongue-in-cheek emoji, in case you can’t see that here),

— Rebecca Possum Torr (@PossumTorr) February 2, 2014

But there’s still a chance. The Olympic Village Daily, a paper that runs for the course of the Olympics and is distributed to athletes, picked up on Torr’s tweet.

— Rebecca Possum Torr (@PossumTorr) February 4, 2014

Tinder was launched after the last cycle of Olympic Games, but Grindr (a dating app for gay men) made headlines in London back in 2012 when the app crashed almost immediately after the athletes arrived to the village.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.