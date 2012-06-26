25 Olympic Athletes That You Need To Follow On Twitter This Summer

At the time of the last Olympics in Beijing, there were around 1 million Twitter users in the world.Now, there are ~140 million.

London will be the time when media, fans, and (of course) athletes will use the medium that’s become ingrained in our lives at the Olympics.

And since we only pay attention to the Olympics every for years, you probably haven’t been following the most entertaining athletes the way you would NBA or NFL players.

We went through the profiles of a bunch of athletes, and pulled out 25 Olympians that are must-follows to get you started.

Lolo Jones (American hurdler) has a super-entertaining feed that verges on inappropriate sometimes

Ryan Lochte (American swimmer) takes a bunch of pictures, and most of his tweets are pretty light and funny

Stephanie Rice (Australian swimmer) is known to tweet out a photo or two

Tom Daley (British diver) is a Bieber-esque figure with over 200,000 followers

Michael Phelps (American swimmer) is a must-follow just because of his star power

Kevin Love (American basketball player) is legitimately funny

Novak Djokovic (Serbian tennis player) is wildly entertaining on both on and off the court

Serena Williams (American tennis player) basically live-tweets her life, and things get bizarre sometimes

Ellis Coleman (American wrestler) is a funny dude out of the Metta World Peace mould

Jordan Burroughs (American wrestler) is a pun and platitude machine

Kim Rhode (American shooter) fires off a lot of crazy gun-related tweets

Susan Francia (American rower) has her figure on the pulse of the popular culture

Asafa Powell (Jamaican sprinter) tweets out picture after picture of the most mundane parts of his life. It's weird, but fun

LeBron James (American basketball player) is making his return to Twitter after an NBA Playoff hiatus

Caroline Wozniacki (Dannish tennis player) tweets about her high-profile boyfriend, Rory McIlory, non-stop

Rebecca Adlington (British swimmer) tweets about exactly what we all tweet about: TV

Matthew Mitcham (Australian diver) is one of the Games' only openly-gay athlete, and his feed is hilarious

Jessica Ennis (British track and field athlete) is a huge star across the pond, and she seems pretty positive all around

Hope Solo (American soccer player) can barely keep her thoughts to 140 characters

Brittney Reese (American long-jumper) tweets sentences like these that will really brighten up your day

Errol Spence (American boxer) is known for his puns as well

Alicia Sacramone (American gymnast) is old and wise for a gymnast, and also funny

Wallace Spearmon Jr. (American runner) tweets constantly, and his feed is addictive

David Oliver (American hurdler) is a huge sports fan who has pretty good takes on the NBA and boxing

