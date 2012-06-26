25 Olympic Athletes That You Need To Follow On Twitter This Summer

Photo: Twitter screenshot
At the time of the last Olympics in Beijing, there were around 1 million Twitter users in the world.Now, there are ~140 million.
London will be the time when media, fans, and (of course) athletes will use the medium that’s become ingrained in our lives at the Olympics.
And since we only pay attention to the Olympics every for years, you probably haven’t been following the most entertaining athletes the way you would NBA or NFL players.
We went through the profiles of a bunch of athletes, and pulled out 25 Olympians that are must-follows to get you started.
Ryan Lochte (American swimmer) takes a bunch of pictures, and most of his tweets are pretty light and funny
Serena Williams (American tennis player) basically live-tweets her life, and things get bizarre sometimes
Asafa Powell (Jamaican sprinter) tweets out picture after picture of the most mundane parts of his life. It's weird, but fun
LeBron James (American basketball player) is making his return to Twitter after an NBA Playoff hiatus
Caroline Wozniacki (Dannish tennis player) tweets about her high-profile boyfriend, Rory McIlory, non-stop
Matthew Mitcham (Australian diver) is one of the Games' only openly-gay athlete, and his feed is hilarious
Jessica Ennis (British track and field athlete) is a huge star across the pond, and she seems pretty positive all around
Brittney Reese (American long-jumper) tweets sentences like these that will really brighten up your day
David Oliver (American hurdler) is a huge sports fan who has pretty good takes on the NBA and boxing
