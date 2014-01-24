What 19 Olympic Athletes Do For A Living

Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAlpine skier Vanessa-Mae is a violinist.
Many Winter Olympic sports generate little revenue or sponsorship interest.
As a result, a lot of the athletes you’ll see in Sochi have day jobs.
Some athletes take odd jobs to get by, while others have full-blown careers.
They are lawyers, teachers, handymen, and restaurant managers … as well as world-class athletes.
