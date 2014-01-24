What 19 Olympic Athletes Do For A Living

Vanessa maeEthan Miller/Getty ImagesAlpine skier Vanessa-Mae is a violinist.

Many Winter Olympic sports generate little revenue or sponsorship interest.

As a result, a lot of the athletes you’ll see in Sochi have day jobs.

Some athletes take odd jobs to get by, while others have full-blown careers.

They are lawyers, teachers, handymen, and restaurant managers … as well as world-class athletes.

Vanessa-Mae (alpine skiing) is an acclaimed violinist.

Source: Telegraph

Elana Meyers (bobsled) is a substitute teacher.

Source: BuzzFeed

John Shuster (curling) manages a Pickwick restaurant in Minnesota.

Source: Facebook

Brad Jacobs (curling) is an RBC account manager.

Source: Edmonton Sun

Debbie McCormick (curling) is a distributor for Goldline, a gold seller.

Source: TeamUSA

Matt Mortensen (luge) is a handyman who has done painting and tiling.

Source: TeamUSA

Tomoko Sakagami (women's hockey) was a pizza delivery girl.

Source: Reuters

Steve Holcomb (bobsled) is a computer technician.

Source: TeamUSA, SI

Jeff Isaacson (curling) is a science teacher at Gilbert Junior High School.

Source: TeamUSA

Nick Cunningham (bobsled) is a construction and masonry engineer in the New York National Guard.

Source: Nick Cunningham

Jennifer Jones (curling) is a lawyer for National Bank Financial.

Source: CTV News

Kyle Tress (skeleton) started SledBox Interactive, a software development company.

Source: NBC

Johnny Quinn (bobsled) runs Athlete Watch, a college recruiting service for athletes.

Source: TeamUSA

Erika Brown (curling) is a physician's assistant at the McMaster Family Health Team.

Source: TeamUSA

Hanae Kubo (women's hockey) works at a skating rink as a clerk.

Source: Reuters

Jessica Schultz (curling) is a physical therapy assistant.

Source: Team USA

Chris Mazdzer (luge) works at the Whiteface Lodge, a winter resort in Lake Placid.

Source: Lake Placid News

John Landsteiner (curling) is an engineer at Lake Superior Consulting.

Source: Duluth News Tribune

Julie Chu (women's hockey) is an assistant hockey coach at Union College.

Source: Union

