Olympic athletes make some pretty ridiculous faces

Getty Images/Richard HeathcoteJapanese swimmer Kosuke Hagino celebrates winning gold in the 400m individual medley.
Winning gold medals isn’t always pretty.
But if you want to perform superhuman feats of strength, endurance, and artistry at the Olympic games, sometimes you have to twist your face into strange contortions.
We salute these 25 athletes who care more about winning than being photogenic — and the photographers who captured their expressions forever.
This is why 16-year-old Hernandez is about to tear up the gymnastics world.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand in a singles match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina.
Adriana Pinto, left, and Tessa Lavey fight for the ball in a women's basketball game between Brazil and Australia.
American swimmer Michael Phelps -- the most decorated Olympian of all time -- aggressively cheers his teammates in the 4x100 freestyle relay.
Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar of Australia dives during a beach volleyball match with Switzerland.
