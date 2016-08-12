Olympic athletes make some pretty ridiculous faces

Getty Images/Richard Heathcote Japanese swimmer Kosuke Hagino celebrates winning gold in the 400m individual medley.

Winning gold medals isn’t always pretty.

But if you want to perform superhuman feats of strength, endurance, and artistry at the Olympic games, sometimes you have to twist your face into strange contortions.

We salute these 25 athletes who care more about winning than being photogenic — and the photographers who captured their expressions forever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.