Here's What 10 Olympic Athletes Are Doing Now That The Games Are Over

Tony Manfred
us gymnastics team at nyse

Photo: @jordyn_wieber

The Olympics is the last big mono-cultural event.For two weeks, everyone watches, and everyone cares. That’s why NBC pays $1.2 billion to broadcast them.

But Olympic sports themselves are far from mainstream, so athletes have to capitalise on their fame before the Olympics fade away from the public consciousness.

We took a look at what 10 different athletes have done in five days since London 2012 ended.

Some of the fresh faces are still in the middle of all-out media blitzes, while the veterans are grabbing some much-needed R&R.

Retiree Michael Phelps retreated to a tropical island, and caught a fish

On the other hand, Ryan Lochte is doing interviews with almost everyone

Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell returned to his hometown without the fanfare of his fellow stars

Usain Bolt, unlike Powell, is taking advantage of his brief moment on top of the sports world by making tons of public appearances

Jordyn Wieber capitalised on her gold medal too, with an US Weekly cover

18-year-old British diver Tom Daley is hitting the books at Plymouth College, he got an A in Spanish

Kevin Love is back in the weight room getting ready for the NBA season

Australian swimmer Stephanie Rice got a fresh tattoo

LeBron James is taking his kids to school

15-year-old US gymnast Kyla Ross is catching up on all the TV she missed

