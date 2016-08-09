People are saying this Olympic archer looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio

Getty Images Olympic archer Brady Ellison looks a lot like Academy Award winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar this year. Now, you could say he’s an Olympic athlete.

People have been noting that Brady Ellison, a U.S. Olympic archer, is basically a spitting image of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Several people, including New York Magazine, have noticed the similarity.

Even Team USA has noticed:

27-year-old Brady Ellison hails from Arizona and is one of the top archers in the world. He goes by the nickname “The Prospector” because of his ability to “find gold.” And while he’s earned his spot at The Olympics, it’s really hard to shake the Leo similarity.

Look at Ellison firing his bow and arrow:

And here’s DiCaprio, about to fire his rifle in “The Revenant”:

And if you needed a little more proof:

Ellison isn’t the world’s first DiCaprio doppelgänger: he has a Russian lookalike named Roman Burtsev and another one in Sweden named Konrad Annerud.

Here’s hoping all four of them can grab a drink one day.

