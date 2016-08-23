Aly Raisman left Rio with gold -- and a date with an NFL player

Aly Raisman left the Rio Olympics with a gold, two silver medals, and a prospective date.

In a video for Yahoo! Sports, Oakland Raiders tight end Colton Underwood had a proposition for Raisman. Underwood said: “[If she’s] ever in San Jose and wants to go on a double-date with me and Andrew [East] and Shawn [Johnson], let me know.”

East is Underwood’s teammate and is married to Johnson, an Olympic gymnast and current gymnastics analyst for Yahoo who Raisman claims has been trying to find her a boyfriend for a while.

After watching the recorded clip, Raisman, 22, agreed to a double-date with the 24-year-old NFL player.

“They have actually told me about him before,” she said. “He’s very cute. Yeah, I would go on a date with him.”

The Olympic gymnast later sent Underwood a tweet thanking him for the “sweet video.”

@Colt3FIVE thanks for the sweet video…. looking forward to meeting you :)

— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 21, 2016

Underwood responded, “Anytime! Looking forward to meeting you, too. Safe travels back, see you soon!”

Anytime! Looking forward to meeting you too. Safe travels back, see you soon! https://t.co/vWRhhqR5up

— Colton Underwood (@Colt3FIVE) August 21, 2016

The Final Five are embarking on a tour across the states and will be in San Jose September 18, so that might be the prime time for this double date to happen.

