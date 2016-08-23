Aly Raisman left Rio with gold -- and a date with an NFL player

Anjelica Oswald
Aly raisman and colton underwoodAlex Livesey/Getty Images and AP PhotoIs romance in the air?

Aly Raisman left the Rio Olympics with a gold, two silver medals, and a prospective date.

In a video for Yahoo! Sports, Oakland Raiders tight end Colton Underwood had a proposition for Raisman. Underwood said: “[If she’s] ever in San Jose and wants to go on a double-date with me and Andrew [East] and Shawn [Johnson], let me know.”

East is Underwood’s teammate and is married to Johnson, an Olympic gymnast and current gymnastics analyst for Yahoo who Raisman claims has been trying to find her a boyfriend for a while.

After watching the recorded clip, Raisman, 22, agreed to a double-date with the 24-year-old NFL player.

“They have actually told me about him before,” she said. “He’s very cute. Yeah, I would go on a date with him.”

The Olympic gymnast later sent Underwood a tweet thanking him for the “sweet video.”

Underwood responded, “Anytime! Looking forward to meeting you, too. Safe travels back, see you soon!”

The Final Five are embarking on a tour across the states and will be in San Jose September 18, so that might be the prime time for this double date to happen.

NOW WATCH: The whole world is talking about cupping because of the Olympics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.