A Bunch Of Olympians Just Finished Internships In Goldman Sachs' Securities Division

A team of elite athletes, including Olympic medal winners, have completed a four-week internship at Goldman Sachs as part of a scheme to help sportsmen and women secure second careers.



Six athletes, including Olympic rowers and hockey players, have spent a month in Goldman Sachs’ securities division, working on various sales and trading desks.

The internships were organised with recruitment agency Add-victor, which specialises in finding jobs for athletes – and for officers in the Armed Forces.

Add-victor, which says it focuses on candidates with strong academic track-records, launched earlier this year and was set up by former Harlequins and England rugby player Steve White-Cooper.

Athletes who turned to Add-victor to help them find internships included Annie Panter, a bronze medal winner in the women’s hockey, and Rob Williams, who won silver in the men’s lightweight rowing four.

Ms Panter was one of the team to do an internship at Goldman while Mr Williams, who has a PhD in biophysics, was hired full-time by the bank.

Other athletes to have completed internships at Goldman include Emily Maguire, a hockey player who was a bronze medallist in London, and Andrew Mills, a Finn class sailor.

Speaking about her internship, Ms Panter said: “The internship at Goldman Sachs has been a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the Securities division and gain valuable experience to help prepare for a new career in the industry once I’ve finished my sporting career.”

“Professional sports players have many of the characteristics that Goldman Sachs looks for in the people we employ, including high levels of motivation, commitment and ambition,” added Olly Benkert, managing director in the securities division.

“We feel privileged to have hosted our first set of professional athletes internships and hope they have gained a valuable insight into how the investment banking industry works.”

