Olympian Tara Lipinski is producing a drama about figure skating for Hulu

Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski is working on a potential drama series for Hulu.

The project is in its very early stages and currently has a script commitment from the streaming video service, an individual with knowledge of the project told Business Insider.

Lipinski, who won the gold medal in figure skating at the 1998 winter Olympics in Nagano, is serving as an executive producer alongside producer Michael Shamberg (“Into the Badlands”) and writer Jonathan Igla (“Mad Men”).

The project will follow a group of men and women in their teens and 20s and the sacrifices they and their families are willing to make to compete in the Olympics.

“I want to paint an authentic picture of the highs and the lows and the price that some people pay to be part of this world,” Lipinski, 34, told Deadline, which broke the news of the project. “For over a decade now I’ve been trying to find the appropriate medium, and the right people, to capture the behind-the-scenes life of figure skaters.”

