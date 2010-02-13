Meet Your Fellow Lawyers That Used To Be Amazing Olympic Athletes

Tirelessness, determination and a competitive streak may define Olympic athletes, but those are also the characteristics of talented litigators and lawyers.



We wondered if there were any Olympians who had gone on to law school and found plenty. The members on our list followed their pursuit of sport before, during, and after their three years in law school.

A few Olympians have started their own practices, while one went the biglaw route. Another is headed to Vancouver this winter to see his cousin compete. We even found a couple who are still in school.

Click to see a list of Olympic lawyers>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.