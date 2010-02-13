Meet Your Fellow Lawyers That Used To Be Amazing Olympic Athletes

Lauren Streib
ski jump olympics winter

Tirelessness, determination and a competitive streak may define Olympic athletes, but those are also the characteristics of talented litigators and lawyers.

We wondered if there were any Olympians who had gone on to law school and found plenty. The members on our list followed their pursuit of sport before, during, and after their three years in law school.

A few Olympians have started their own practices, while one went the biglaw route. Another is headed to Vancouver this winter to see his cousin compete. We even found a couple who are still in school.

Click to see a list of Olympic lawyers>

Whitney Metzler Krosse - Swimming, 1996

Olympic History: 8th place in Individual Medly

School: Pace University Law School

What she's doing now: Formerly of Greenberg Traurig, Krosse just started her own practice to work on broker/dealer representation at FINRA arbitrations and Self-Regulatory organisation (SRO) Inquiries.

Bob Mionske - Bicycling, 1988 and 1992

Olympic History: 4th place in individual road race (1988), helped Lance Armstrong place 14th (1992)

School: Willamette University School of Law

What he's doing now: Mionske is the author of Bicycling & the Law and the founder of bicyclelaw.com.

Edward G. Williams - Men's Biathlon, 1968

Olympic History: 8th place

School: Columbia University School of Law

What he's doing now: Williams is of Counsel at Stewart Occhipinti in New York

Derrick Rostagno - Tennis, 1984

School: Loyola Law School

What he's doing now: Rostagno started his own practice, Rostagno Law Office, in 2005. It's a litigation firm that focuses on business and real estate matters.

Willie Banks - Triple Jump, 1984 and 1988

Olympic History: 6th place (1984), 6th place (1988)

School: UCLA Law School

What he's doing now: Called the 'Bounding Barrister' by Sports Illustrated in 1982, Banks is a USA Track & Field board member.

Michael Lenard - Team Handball, 1984

Olympic History: 9th place

School: University of Southern California Law School

What he's doing now: Lenard is the Senior Managing Director of Paladin Realty Partners.

Ed Neufville - Track & Field, 1996

Olympic History: Participated in the 4x100 m relay (1996, represented Liberia); qualified for 2000 Olympics but chose to go to law school instead

School: Washington and Lee University School of Law

What he's doing now: Neufville is a partner at MoraisNeufville Law Firm in Maryland and specialises in immigration law.

Caryn Davies - Rowing, 2004 and 2008

Olympic History: Silver medalist (2004), Gold medalist (2008)

School: Columbia Law School

What she's doing now: Davies is a 1L at Columbia.

Curt Clausen - Race Walking, 1996, 2000, and 2004

Olympic History: 50th place (1996), 22nd place (2000), 32nd place (2004)

School: Duke University School of Law

What he's doing now: Clausen is on a one-year, in-house sabbatical at MLB and plans to return to Skadden Arps later this year. An interesting sidenote: Curt is heading to Vancouver this season to watch his cousin and member of the U.S. Hockey Team Joe Pavelski.

Henry Marsh - Steeplechase, 1976, 1984, and 1988

Olympic History: 10th place (1976), 4th place (1984), 6th place (1988)

School: University of Oregon Law School

What he's doing now: Marsh is a founder and Vice Chairman of Mona Vie, a Utah-based beverage company.

Anita DeFrantz - Rowing, 1976

Olympic History: Bronze medalist (1976 - the first year the Games held women's rowing)

School: University of Pennsylvania Law School

What she's doing now: DeFrantz is president of the LA84 Foundation and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Frank Shorter - Distance Running, 1972 and 1976

Olympic History: Gold medalist in the marathon and 5th place in 10,000 m (1972), silver medalist in the marathon (1976)

School: University of Florida College of Law

What he's doing now: Shorter was the first chairman of the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Patricia Miranda - Women's Wrestling, 2004

Olympic History: Bronze medal

School: Yale Law School, 2007


Victor Plata - Triathlon, 2000 and 2004

Olympic History: alternate team member (2000), 27th place (2004)

School: University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law


PattiSue Plumer - Distance Running, 1988 and 1992

Sport: Distance running

Olympic History: 13th place in 3,000 m (1988), 10th place in 1,500 m and 5th place in 3,000 m (1992)

School: Stanford Law School

What she's doing now: Plumer is a cross country coach at Los Altos High School in California.

Maureen Brunt - Curling, 2006

Olympic History: 8th place

School: William Mitchell College of Law

What she's doing now: Brunt's a 1L at William Mitchell.

You Might Also Like:

The Top Sports Agents That Aren't Scott Boras>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.