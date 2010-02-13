Meet Your Fellow Lawyers That Used To Be Amazing Olympic Athletes

Tirelessness, determination and a competitive streak may define Olympic athletes, but those are also the characteristics of talented litigators and lawyers.
We wondered if there were any Olympians who had gone on to law school and found plenty. The members on our list followed their pursuit of sport before, during, and after their three years in law school.
A few Olympians have started their own practices, while one went the biglaw route. Another is headed to Vancouver this winter to see his cousin compete. We even found a couple who are still in school.
Olympic History: 8th place in Individual Medly
School: Pace University Law School
What she's doing now: Formerly of Greenberg Traurig, Krosse just started her own practice to work on broker/dealer representation at FINRA arbitrations and Self-Regulatory organisation (SRO) Inquiries.
Olympic History: 4th place in individual road race (1988), helped Lance Armstrong place 14th (1992)
School: Willamette University School of Law
What he's doing now: Mionske is the author of Bicycling & the Law and the founder of bicyclelaw.com.
Olympic History: 8th place
School: Columbia University School of Law
What he's doing now: Williams is of Counsel at Stewart Occhipinti in New York
School: Loyola Law School
What he's doing now: Rostagno started his own practice, Rostagno Law Office, in 2005. It's a litigation firm that focuses on business and real estate matters.
Olympic History: 6th place (1984), 6th place (1988)
School: UCLA Law School
What he's doing now: Called the 'Bounding Barrister' by Sports Illustrated in 1982, Banks is a USA Track & Field board member.
Olympic History: 9th place
School: University of Southern California Law School
What he's doing now: Lenard is the Senior Managing Director of Paladin Realty Partners.
Olympic History: Participated in the 4x100 m relay (1996, represented Liberia); qualified for 2000 Olympics but chose to go to law school instead
School: Washington and Lee University School of Law
What he's doing now: Neufville is a partner at MoraisNeufville Law Firm in Maryland and specialises in immigration law.
Olympic History: Silver medalist (2004), Gold medalist (2008)
School: Columbia Law School
What she's doing now: Davies is a 1L at Columbia.
Olympic History: 50th place (1996), 22nd place (2000), 32nd place (2004)
School: Duke University School of Law
What he's doing now: Clausen is on a one-year, in-house sabbatical at MLB and plans to return to Skadden Arps later this year. An interesting sidenote: Curt is heading to Vancouver this season to watch his cousin and member of the U.S. Hockey Team Joe Pavelski.
Olympic History: 10th place (1976), 4th place (1984), 6th place (1988)
School: University of Oregon Law School
What he's doing now: Marsh is a founder and Vice Chairman of Mona Vie, a Utah-based beverage company.
Olympic History: Bronze medalist (1976 - the first year the Games held women's rowing)
School: University of Pennsylvania Law School
What she's doing now: DeFrantz is president of the LA84 Foundation and a member of the International Olympic Committee.
Olympic History: Gold medalist in the marathon and 5th place in 10,000 m (1972), silver medalist in the marathon (1976)
School: University of Florida College of Law
What he's doing now: Shorter was the first chairman of the United States Anti-Doping Agency.
Olympic History: Bronze medal
School: Yale Law School, 2007
Olympic History: alternate team member (2000), 27th place (2004)
School: University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law
Sport: Distance running
Olympic History: 13th place in 3,000 m (1988), 10th place in 1,500 m and 5th place in 3,000 m (1992)
School: Stanford Law School
What she's doing now: Plumer is a cross country coach at Los Altos High School in California.
Olympic History: 8th place
School: William Mitchell College of Law
What she's doing now: Brunt's a 1L at William Mitchell.
