Olympia Snowe Voting "YES" On Baucus Bill

It looks like the stars are aligning for Sen. Max Baucus’s healthcare reform plan.



First he got a good CBO score, and now wavering GOPer Olympica Snowe has given it the thumbs up.

Of all the Republicans, Snowe seemed the liberal Maine Senator seemed most likel to jump over to the Democrats, though she’s played her cards very close to the vest.

Here’s our guide to what’s in the Baucus Bill >

