The Olsen twins have been wearing stylish leather face masks, and they might be the next big fall trend

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Ashley Olsen (left), and Mary-Kate Olsen (right).

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been spotted wearing face masks made with leather or faux leather fabric.

Though the fabric may have been too hot for summer, it is quickly becoming a fall trend as designers begin to release their own versions.

There are a number of leather mask options available for purchase on Etsy.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention does not provide specific information on the efficacy of leather face masks, though it does recommend cloth masks for public use.

The trend-setting Olsen twins may have inspired a new fall accessory.

On May 14, Ashley Olsen was spotted wearing a black leather face mask. She paired her mask with oversized sunglasses, a long brown trench coat, and disposable blue rubber gloves.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Ashley Olsen was pictured wearing a leather face mask.

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen co-own the fashion brand The Row, which they founded in 2006. The Row sells clothing, handbags, and accessories â€” though it is unclear whether the leather mask is from their collection.

Though the style may have been too hot for summer, designers are starting to take notice of the trend’s growing popularity.

At the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, Lady Gaga wore a bubblegum-pink leather face mask made by leather designer Cecilio Castrillo.

Some Etsy sellers are also offering leather face masks, and a number of varieties are currently available on the site.

Etsy seller DGmasks has a $US45 brown handmade leather face mask printed with a Louis Vuitton-inspired design.

Etsy shop Omenbazaarshop sells a light-brown leather face mask that retails for $US39 at the time of writing.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The Olsen twins are known trend-setters.

The Olsen twins are often ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion. After the success of The Row, in 2007, the pair launched Elizabeth & James, a fashion line based on their own vintage-inspired sense of style.

They have also been recognised for their contributions to the fashion industry. In 2014, 2018, and 2019, the Olsens were named the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s accessories designer of the year, and in 2015, they won the organisation’s award for American womenswear.

Before purchasing or making a face mask, it’s important to check the latest recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has not published information on the efficacy of leather face masks, though it does recommend cloth masks. It does not recommend the use of gaiters or face shields. In August, the CDC announced a new recommendation to avoid face masks that have exhalation valves or vents, as they do not prevent the wearer from spreading COVID-19 to others.

Representatives for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

