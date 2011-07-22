The New "One Laptop Per Child" XO-3 Tablet Will Have A Flexible Display, Solar Panel, And Satellite Connection

OLPC (One Laptop Per Child) is a foundation which develops low-cost laptops for underprivileged kids.



Now word on Internet has it that the foundation has started work on its most ambitious project, “XO-3,” which will be introduced by the end of December 2012.

The biggest change this time is the form factor—the XO-3 is an 11-inch touchscreen tablet!

If that’s not enough, there are plenty of other innovative features that if implemented will bring innovation in consumer electronics as well.

The OLPC XO-3 is expected to feature a flexible 11-inch touchscreen display. The display will also include a high definition front facing webcam for video chatting. Until now, no company has successfully implement a flexible display in a consumer electronic device, so we wonder whether OLPC will be able to product a flexible display at a cheap price.

Going further, the device is expected to feature a solar panel for “free and accessible” charging and satellite internet connectivity so that children stay connected to internet all the time.

The XO-3 is expected to be based on Marvell’s Armada processor (1GHz) and offer 256MB RAM, SD card slot for up to 4GB storage, 1024×600 pixels screen resolution, two speakers, microphone, accelerometer, and a USB port.

Operating system is expected to be Android.

Pretty impressive specification for a tablet which is primarily aimed at underprivileged kids, right? Now want to know the best thing? The XO-3 is expected to cost only $100!

But being realistic and taking into account OLPC’s past, the tablet will actually not cost $100. With this kind of specification, it’ll be way above $100.

This post originally appeared on PClaunches.com.

