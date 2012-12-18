Check Out These Awesome Pictures Taken With Our favourite iPhone Accessory, The Olloclip

Photo: Olloclip’s Instagram
The Olloclip is a small lens accessory that mounts over your iPhone’s camera.Check out our review of the Olloclip >
The Olloclip is tiny and what makes it unique is its design, you have access to three different lenses: Fisheye, macro, and wide-angle.
All three lenses produce dynamic, different results.
Take a look at this gallery that we put together so you can see exactly what the Olloclip can do.
The Fisheye lens really creates some dynamic photos. Here is one we took of a sunset in NYC last week.
Here is a photo Olloclip took of Apple's newest Earpods. You can use the Olloclip to really take detailed photos.
The Fisheye really opens up the iPhone's camera and allows you to get the full picture. Here's one we took at a bullfight in Mexico City last month.
