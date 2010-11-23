December 7 Is The Drop-Dead Date For The Irish Budget

Lots and lots of budget talk out of Ireland today.



What you need to know is that EU budget minister Olli Rehn met privately with Irish MPs to urge the swift passage of a budget, according to RTE.

The date you need to pay attention to, based on the timeline, is December 7.

Opposition leaders are still clamoring for an immediate election, and they claim that they can have an election, seat a new parliament, and pass a budget all on schedule. That seems implausible.

Meanwhile, yields continue to surge.

