Former UN Nuclear Official Says Iran Has Enough Material To Build 2 Atomic Bombs

Iran has enough uranium to build up to two atom bombs, according to former UN nuclear official Olli Heinonen.



Heinonen then said that, while they have the materials, it would not make any sense for Iran to choose to build a bomb with this little amount of material.

From Reuters:

“In theory, it is enough to make one or two nuclear arms. But to reach the final step, when one only has just enough material for two weapons, does not make sense,” Heinonen said in the interview carried out just before he left office.

Iran’s first nuclear facility, Bushehr, came on line this past weekend. rumours persist that Israel is considering an attack against Iran, in advance of the country having the needed materials to build a launch a nuclear weapon.

