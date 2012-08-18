Sarkozy's Half Brother Who Dates Mary-Kate Olsen Paid $6.25 Million For This Gorgeous Historic Townhouse

Photo: photoshop by Business Insider

Olivier Sarkozy, a managing director at the Carlyle Group who dates actress Mary-Kate Olsen, bought a 146-year-old East Village townhouse, Page Six revealed.According to the report, the 42-year-old private equity exec, who is also the younger half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, paid $6.25 million for the historic townhouse on East 10th Street.



While Page Six doesn’t reveal the exact address, Crain’s reported back in June that an unidentified buyer bought the 4,200 square-foot 123 East 10th Street residence for $6.25 million.

The townhouse has a twin at 125 East 10th.

We were able to find photos from the listing broker Rubicon Property, which says the townhouse has been sold on its website.

It’s definitely a dream home for the city and now we’re going to take a photo tour of Sarkozy’s new digs.

