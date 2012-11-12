Here's The Full Video Of An Ex-Barclays Trader Going On A Nasty Tirade Against Some Construction Workers

Everyone on The Street has been talking about Olivier Desbarres for the last few days.



That’s because Desbarres, the now ex-director/head of Asia FX strategy at Barclays Capital in Singapore, was caught on a cell phone camera going on an absolutely nasty tirade against construction workers.

In the video, Desbarres calls the workers “Chinese f——g animals” and threatens to burn their truck down. He’s also seen tossing a large piece of zinc into the construction area.

The video was not embeddable until recently [via IanFraser.org].

Warning this video is NSFW and it contains highly offensive/foul language.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

