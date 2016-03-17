This 20-something actress was considered 'too old' to play Leo DiCaprio's wife in 'Wolf of Wall Street'

Olivia Wilde knows all too well about ageism in Hollywood.

When dropping by “The Howard Stern Show” to promote HBO’s “Vinyl,” Wilde revealed that she was considered too old to play Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Stern had asked her if she’d been denied a role because she was too beautiful.

“No, I don’t think so,” she said. “The funniest thing I heard recently was I had heard for a part that I was too sophisticated. And I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds nice. I like that feedback. I didn’t get the part, but I’m a very sophisticated person.’ And then I found out later that they actually said ‘old.'” She added: “I want to make a translation sheet for Hollywood that’s all the feedback your agents give you and then what it really means.”

The 32-year-old later revealed that it was for the role of DiCaprio’s wife in “The Wolf of Wall Street” that ultimately went to Margot Robbie. Wilde would have been in her twenties during casting for the DiCaprio movie, and Margot Robbie is currently 25.

That audition, however, did help her land her role on “Vinyl.” Martin Scorsese, who directed “Wolf of Wall Street,” serves as an executive producer on the show and also directed the first episode. Wilde said she didn’t even have to audition for “Vinyl.”

“It shows that if you don’t get something — job interview, whatever you do for a living — it might lead to something else,” she said.

