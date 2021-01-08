After Olivia Wilde fired Shia LaBeouf from her next movie, the two clashed again while working on a music video, forcing Wilde to write in an email 'I'm out'

Getty Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf.

Oliva Wilde and Shia LaBeouf clashed while making the music video for Rainey Qualley’s “Love Me Like You Hate Me,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wilde was its original director and LaBeouf starred in it opposite Rainey’s sister, Margaret Qualley.

The 36-year-old director was given a deadline to hand in an edit of the video, but before then LaBeouf sent in his own version.

Wilde said “she would be happy to take a look and would submit her cut shortly,” but LaBeouf replied by saying, “we should go with this.”

The director replied to an email chain simply saying, “I’m out,” sources told the trade.

The dust up was amplified because by this point LaBeouf was already fired from Wilde’s movie, “Don’t Worry Darling,” over “poor behaviour,” according to Variety.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It turns out the reported bad blood between Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf goes beyond “poor” behaviour on a movie set.

A story from The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday details how the two clashed on the music video for Rainey Qualley’s (who goes by Rainsford) “Love Me Like You Hate Me” soon after LaBeouf was fired from Wilde’s next directing effort, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Wilde was the original director on the nearly 10-minute video, which went viral when it was released last October due to its NSFW nature.

In the video, LaBeouf stars alongside Qualley’s sister, actress Margaret Qualley (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”), whom he was rumoured to be dating before splitting this week, according to reports. At one point, the two appear completely nude in the video.

LaBeouf, Ronkko & Turner ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me.’

According to THR, after shooting the video, Wilde, who directed it as a favour to the sisters, had a period of time to deliver an edited version of the video. However, before that time had expired LaBeouf handed in his own cut with the help of the video’s producer Luke Turner.

LaBeouf sent his version in a group email, which included Wilde and the other creatives on the video.

Sources said Wilde replied that “she would be happy to take a look and would submit her cut shortly,” according to reporting by THR’s Kim Masters and Chris Gardner.

However, this response didn’t suit LaBeaouf, who responded in the group email that Wilde should have just thanked him and that “we should go with this.” The actor added, according to a source who saw the email chain, “Great jazz musicians know when not to play.”

That’s when Wilde left the project, responding in the email chain: “I’m out.”

Wilde’s rep declined to comment to Insider for this story. LaBeouf’s rep did not immediately respond.

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Olivia Wilde.

Turner is now credited as the director of the viral music video.

When this clash reportedly happened, LaBeouf was already fired from Wilde’s upcoming movie, “Don’t Worry Darling.” Variety reported in late December that LaBeouf was shown the door after displaying “poor behaviour” to the cast and crew, including Wilde.

Wilde has since recast the movie with Harry Styles in the role.

A source told the trade that LaBeouf was “off-putting” to those associated with the project before production began shooting, particularly Wilde, who’s known to have a “zero a–hole policy.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.