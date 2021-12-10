Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s sex scenes in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ will make viewers realize how rarely ‘female pleasure’ is shown in films, Olivia Wilde says

Florence Pugh in ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’ Warner Bros./New Line Cinema

Wilde’s new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling,” is an erotic thriller set in the 1950s.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh play a married couple in the film.

Wilde says sex scenes between the two will feature “female pleasure” rarely seen in movies.

Olivia Wilde is following up her acclaimed 2019 high-school comedy directing debut “Book smart” with something very different.

In “Don’t Worry Darling,” opening next fall, the actor-director examines the life of a housewife, played by Florence Pugh, who begins to suspect that her fairytale life with her husband, played by Harry Styles, is not what it seems.

Wilde told Vogue for its latest cover story that despite the movie being set in the 1950s, it will not be tame.

“The 1950s get this rap as a very controlled, conservative era, when in fact it was incredibly debaucherous,” she said. “My grandparents on my mother’s side loved to party.”

To set the tone for the movie, Wilde told the magazine that she was inspired by the erotic thrillers by Adrian Lyne, like “Fatal Attraction” and “Indecent Proposal,” calling those movies “really sexy, in a grown-up way.”

Olivia Wilde on the set of ‘Booksmart.’ Annapurna Pictures

“I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?'” Wilde said.So she promises that in her film there will be some hot romance between her lead characters.

Vogue reporter Alexandra Schwartz said one sex scene from the movie Wilde showed her features “a hardworking Styles and a most ​gratified Pugh,” and that it “is going to generate some serious attention.”

Wilde went on to say that the scene is intended to make audiences “realize how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure.”

“Don’t Worry Darling,” which will also star Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll, will open in theaters on September 23, 2022.

