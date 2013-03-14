Olivia Wilde Reads Mean Tweets Directed At Her From Justin Bieber Fans

Last week, following photos of Justin Bieber walking around shirtless and nearly pant-less in London, actress Olivia Wilde tweeted to her over 824K followers:



Bieber, put your f—— shirt on. (unless you lost all your shirts in a fire in which case my condolences and please purchase a new shirt.) — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 2, 2013

Well, Bieber fans did not like the tone of Wilde’s tweet and the backlash started to pour in.

Of Bieber’s nearly 36 million Twitter followers, Wilde joked Tuesday to Jay Leno, “about 35 million people” wrote nasty tweets aimed at the engaged 29-year-old actress, calling her “too old” and “a lesbian.”

Watch Wilde read some of the tweets below on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”:

