Olivia Wilde says she never meant to shame other mothers with her breastfeeding photo shoot

Olivia Wilde appeared in the pages of Glamour’s September 2014 issue, looking completely glamorous in full makeup and a gown — while breastfeeding her son, Otis at a restaurant booth.

The actress then unexpectedly became the face of breastfeeding in public, and suffered major backlash as a consequence. People accused her of “shaming” women who chose not to breastfeed their children.

But in a new interview with Yahoo! Beauty, the actress revealed that was never her intention, and that she believes every woman has the right to choose whether to breastfeed or not.

“It was an interesting experience because that photo shoot came out of a very organic moment of having to feed my son because it was just my choice to breastfeed,” Wilde told Yahoo! Beauty. “But I did not in any way intend to shame women who had chosen not to breastfeed for whatever reason.”

Wilde explained that breastfeeding is a complex issue, as well as a personal choice, and that she believes that a woman who decides to do it should be publicly permitted to breastfeed in whatever way she needs.

“Certainly there should be no pressure on women to breastfeed, or they are made to seem like they are terrible mothers. I think that’s really unfair,” the actress said.

