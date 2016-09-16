Pregnant Olivia Wilde shamed Subway riders who wouldn't offer her a seat

Caroline Praderio
Olivia wildeGettyOlivia Wilde.

Actress Olivia Wilde is currently expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Sudeikis. But a car full of New York City subway passengers couldn’t be bothered to offer her a seat on a crowded train. 

Wilde, who’s said that she is due in December, took to Twitter on Wednesday and offered a biting response to the riders who left her standing, Refinery29 reports

“NBD, able-bodied  riders who won’t give your seat to a GIANT preggo,” she tweeted. “I’ll just stand riiiiight next to your head and pray I go into labour.”

Naturally, a male Twitter user swooped in to criticise Wilde in a tweet that’s since been deleted. 

“1. I didn’t tell u to get pregnant 2. Get an Uber (you can afford it) 3. I paid the same amt as you for the subway ride,” the man wrote, according to Refinery29. 

Wilde had a perfect (and artfully succinct) response for this guy, too: “Eat a bag of d–cks,” she tweeted. 

NOW WATCH: A city in South Korea installed special lights on trains so pregnant women can always get a seat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.