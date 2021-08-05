Olivia Rodrigo says she’s ‘flattered’ Courtney Love knows she exists following plagiarism accusation

Olivia Rodrigo. JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo has responded to Courtney Love.

Earlier this year, Love accused Rodrigo of plagiarizing the cover art of her band Hole’s 1994 album.

“To be honest, I’m just flattered that Courtney Love knows that I exist,” Rodrigo said in response.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Olivia Rodrigo gave her first response to Courtney Love’s plagiarism accusation during a new cover story with GQ magazine.

In June, Love criticized Rodrigo and described the teenager as “rude” while highlighting similarities between promotional photos for a live stream of Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour” and the cover art for “Live Through This,” the 1994 album by Love’s former band Hole.

“To be honest, I’m just flattered that Courtney Love knows that I exist,” Rodrigo responded when asked about the accusations.

Rodrigo initially shared the promotional photo for her live stream on Instagram. The photo shows Rodrigo posing as a tortured prom queen in a pink gown and a tiara carrying a bouquet of flowers with mascara tears streaming down her face. The cover of “Live Through This,” which was photographed by Ellen von Unwerth, depicts a similarly tortured prom queen portrayed by American model Leilani Bishop.

Hole’s ‘Live Through This’ and Olivia Rodrigo’s recent prom-themed photoshoot. DGC Records; Courtesy of Geffen Records

Shortly after Rodrigo shared the image on her Instagram account, Love posted the photo on her own social media accounts with the caption: “Spot the difference,” adding the hashtag “twinning” and a winky-face emoji. Rodrigo later commented on Love’s Instagram post and acknowledged the album’s impact on her own work.

“love u and live through this sooooo much,” Rodrigo wrote.

In response, Love told the “Drivers License” singer that she expects flowers and a personal note of apology.

“Olivia – you’re welcome,” she wrote. “My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

Love later continued to criticize Rodrigo in a series of now-deleted Facebook posts, which were saved by the popular Twitter gossip account Pop Crave.

“Does Disney teach kids reading & writing? God knows. Let’s see,” Love wrote in one post referencing Rodrigo’s career as a child Disney star. “Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens? I’d be real rich!”

GQ also asked Rodrigo about the ongoing interest in her love life from fans on social websites such as TikTok, which she described as “really weird.” The magazine also asked the singer whether she had spoken with her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-star Joshua Bassett, whom her debut album is rumored to be about before he announced that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community during an interview with GQ earlier this year.

“I know nothing about it, and it’s not my business to speak on it,” she said.