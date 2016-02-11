Olivia Munn spent six hours a day training for 'X-Men', and now she has killer sword-fighting skills

Olivia Munn will be playing Psylocke in the highly anticipated “X-Men: Apocalypse.” To prepare for her mutant role, she endured six hours of daily training. She showed off her newfound skills in an Instagram video alongside Ryan Reynolds, who you can now see in “Deadpool.”

“X-Men: Apocalypse” comes out on May 27, 2016.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.