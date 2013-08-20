Olivia Munn Dislocated Her Shoulder In Brutal Fall Off Indoor Swing -- And It Was Caught On Tape

Olivia Munn posted a super painful video this weekend of herself falling off an indoor swing in a friend’s apartment.
After getting pretty high, the swing breaks and Munn goes tumbling down. It’s brutal.
The “Newsroom” actress tweeted Sunday: “Goin really high then it broke mid-swing.BADNews-Dislocated my shoulder.GoodNews-I laughed AND we got it on VIDEO.”
Watch below, it’s hard not to gasp:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.