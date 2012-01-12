Olivia Munn Broke Up With NHL Star Brad Richards

Photo: Getty Images and Wikimedia Commons

Olivia Munn broke up with New York Rangers player Brad Richards, a source told Us Weekly.The couple had a short stint, they just started dating in November, but a source told Us, Munn felt it was necessary to end the relationship:



“She ended it with him. She had to. It’s not really complicated. She just realised she liked him as a friend and nothing more,” the source told Us.

After the two started dating, Munn was referred to as a Rangers good luck charm. The team went on a 6-0 winning streak after the couple got together.

This could be bad news for the Rangers.

