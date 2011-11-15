You'll Never Believe Who The Latest Hollywood-Sports Couple Is

flickr



Olivia Munn, fresh off being caught up in Brett Ratner‘s obnoxious web last week, has quietly found a new fling.Page Six spotted the “Daily Show” and “Perfect Couples” star having dinner with New York Rangers player Brad Richards at Manhattan’s Spasso last week.

Then she popped up at Friday’s game.

Hockey seems to be a surging player in the starlet-dating game as of late:

Besides the fact that Carrie Underwood married the Nashville Predators’ Mike Fisher, Ranger Sean Avery has dated models Rachel Hunter and Hilary Rhoda as well actress Elisha Cuthbert.

