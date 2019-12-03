Is YouTube ready for the return of Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade? Reactions are mixed

Olivia Jade/YouTube Olivia Jade Giannulli in her return to YouTube, titled ‘hi again.’

Olivia Jade Giannulli posted a YouTube video on Sunday called “hi again,” which was her first video since March when her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scheme.

Prior to news of the college admissions scandal, Olivia Jade was known as a YouTube influencer who collaborated on sponsored campaigns with brands like Sephora and Amazon. Her career came to a halt when it was revealed that she seemingly benefited from the scheme.

Followers, fans, and viewers of Olivia Jade shared a wide spectrum of reactions to the influencer’s abrupt return to YouTube, with the theme of privilege being a common thread in many of the responses.

Many viewers commented on the fact that Olivia Jade never gave a sincere apology about her seemingly benefiting from the college admissions scheme. Others replied with support, writing that they missed Olivia Jade’s videos during her break from the public eye.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, posted a YouTube video on Sunday called “hi again,” her first public video statement since March, when her parents were charged with paying a bribery ringleader $US500,000 to get Olivia and her sister, Isabella, into the University of Southern California.

Prior to news of the college admissions bribery scheme, Giannulli was an influencer known by millions of YouTube subscribers and Instagram followers as Olivia Jade.

Giannulli created sponsored content for Sephora (including a partnered makeup palette for Sephora Collection, which is no longer in stores) and Amazon (which Giannulli featured in a video showing off her USC dorm room), among other brands.

Since the news broke of her parents’ charges in the Operation Varsity Blues case, Giannulli has sparingly shared social media posts – including now-deleted posts that showed her giving the middle finger to the press.

The former college student also came under fire for comments she made in a now-deleted YouTube video from before she started school at USC, where she said: “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend, but I’m going to go in and talk to my deans and everyone and hope that I can try to balance it all. But I do want the experience of game days, partying – I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Reactions to Olivia Jade’s return to YouTube suggest that many people’s wounds in regards to the college admissions scandal are still very much fresh

The comments section of Giannulli’s “hi again” video is filled with a wide spectrum of opinions on the influencer’s potential return to YouTube and her hopes to move on with her life following being admitted to an elite university as part of a bribery scheme.

Many users took the opportunity to connect her video to the scandal. One user wrote: “I’m being dead serious when I say I actually want a video where you actually try rowing.”

This comment was likely in reference to fabricated photos of Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, whose faces were apparently edited onto stock photos of rowers, which were to disguise them as crew recruits for admission to USC.

Another user commented on the “hi again” video and ridiculed Giannulli’s use of the phrase “moral of the story,” writing a comment saying: “Do you even know what morality means? Your whole life is immoral.”

One Twitter user responded to Olivia Jade’s “hi again” video with a GIF displaying the quote: “Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

Other YouTube users wrote in comments that they would have rather have heard Giannulli give a formal apology in the video.

The topic of privilege came up in several responses to Olivia Jade’s most recent YouTube video

Other followers’ responses hinted that their trust in the influencer had wavered since the influencer was at the centre of the college admissions scandal, suggesting that it may prove difficult for the former YouTube and Instagram mogul to regain a genuine following and sense of loyalty.

One user wrote in a tweet in response to Olivia Jade’s video on Sunday that people who continue to support Giannulli “don’t have to worry about college tuition, room and board, books, etc.”

The people who are glad that you’re back are the people who don’t have to worry about college tuition, room and board, books, etc. ignorant. — Josh Grimes (@_joshgrimes_) December 2, 2019

Another YouTube user commented on the video, writing: “Can your parents pay my tuition too?”

Other reactions show that Olivia Jade still has fans who missed her content

Several fans shared heart emoji-clad responses on Twitter and in the YouTube comments on Olivia Jade’s most recent video, suggesting that some people are willing to look past the college admissions scandal if it means they will get to watch her vlogs and clothing, jewellery, and makeup “haul” videos.

One user on Twitter praised Giannulli’s return to YouTube,calling her video the “best notification ever.”

OK BEST NOTIFICATION EVER! I’m so glad she’s back!! ???????? YouTube wasn’t the same without you! — MEG (@MeganPaige_xo) December 1, 2019

Other followers offered their support. One Twitter user wrote: “You deserve to have a life” in response to the influencer’s video.

Liv you deserve to have a life, you’re a great youtuber and we’ve really missed you! — untamed soul (@keilamaresg) December 1, 2019

Giannulli started her video by saying she wishes she could tell her followers more, but that she’s “legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”

“Obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say this just because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed,” she said in Sunday’s video.

She continued, saying: “This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life – not trying to be in a selfish way. It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or like how I’ve been because that’s not the point of this, although I’m terrified to make this video and to come back.”

Giannulli added that she wants to “start taking steps in the right direction.”

“The moral of the story is I’ve missed you guys so much and I’m just really excited to start filming again and start uploading again,” she said.

Olivia Jade’s parents have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are among 50 people involved with the college admissions bribery scheme dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Court documents obtained by Insider said that the scheme included bribing college athletic coaches to recruit students regardless of their athletic ability, as well as cheating on entrance exams.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, honest-services mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and bribery. According to a court affidavit, Giannulli and Loughlin paid the bribery scheme ringleader, Rick Singer, to fabricate a photo of Isabella on a rowing machine to make it appear as if she were a rowing recruit. The scheme was repeated for Olivia’s admission.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to the charges in April and face up to 20 years in prison for each charge for a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Olivia and Isabella Giannuli are no longer enrolled at USC.

