Miss Universe Facing Possible Jail Time After Unauthorised Taj Mahal Photo Shoot

Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 21, is

in trouble for an unauthorised photo shootoutside of India’s iconic Taj Mahal.

Culpo, who is dating pop star Nick Jonas, is being accused of violating the country’s Heritage Act after she allegedly shot a footwear commercial Sunday

in front of the Taj Mahal, a World Heritage Site.

According to the Hindustan Times, the state-run Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) filed a complaint with police after Culpo posed for a photograph, showing off red high heeled shoes for a footwear company.

While no police who were on duty at the time raised any objections, India’s Supreme Court strictly prohibits any commercial activity or branding and publicity on the Taj Mahal grounds.

According to the the Times, ASI officials are saying Culpo’s visit was actually a covert fashion shoot and not authorised by its organisation nor the tourism police.

If found guilty of the violations, the beauty queen and other members of her group could reportedly face up to two years in jail and a $US1,600 fine.

But Culpo clearly didn’t know she was breaking any laws at the time of the shoot, tweeting:

Taj Mahal is breathtaking!!!!!!!!! Never thought I would actually make it here. Amazing experience pic.twitter.com/nzDqDpVZxy

— Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) October 7, 2013

And instagramming:

“Gorgeous Taj Mahal #india #instabeauty #nofilter.”

“Thank you #India ☺️”

