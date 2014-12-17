Limited Edition Dress Shoe Hides A Bottle Of Scotch In Its Heel

Oliver Sweeney The Oliver Sweeney Johnnie Walker collaboration has a cut out for a miniature bottle of scotch.

British shoemaker Oliver Sweeney has partnered with legendary scotch whiskey producer Johnnie Walker for a limited collaboration dress shoe.

And it’s pretty awesome.

The new shoe takes a classic Oxford style brogue dress shoe and gussies it up with red accents in the stitching, laces, sole, and red suede inside the shoe.

It also put the iconic Johnnie Walker “striding man” in the form of a tattoo on the rear quarter, and “JW” in red stitching on the back of the shoe.

But by far the most unexpected part of the shoes is its heel, which houses a miniature bottle of Johnnie Walker Red Label Scotch Whiskey.

While this would make drinking on the go a whole lot more convenient, we’re not sold on the abnormally large stacked heel or glass bottom. We’re also left wondering won’t the cute little miniature bottles fall out?

The shoe comes with its own bottle of Red Label, too, making these the only shoes in the world where you could possibly be carded for purchasing them.

Only 130 pairs of these Italian-made shoes will be sold, retailing for $US489 a pop.

Fine liquor and fine footwear — a match made in “Mad Men” heaven.

