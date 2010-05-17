Oliver Stone: Bankers Are Too Heartless To Understand "Wall Street 2"

Oliver Stone dissed Wall Street hard in an interview with Le Monde at Cannes.



When asked to name the one person he really wants to see Wall Street 2, the French-speaking director replied (translated):

In the end I don’t believe the people who are in power will react. It’s their everyday life. It’s a question of heart, you either have one or you don’t. But I don’t believe the people who are in that position have enough imagination to understand that millions of people were affected. I also doubt that that Timothy Geithner or Larry Summers would be affected by the film. They’ll say this and that detail is inaccurate. I really want Joseph Stiglitz to see the film.

Dis!

But we’re still excited to see the movie, which comes out in September.

