Oliver Stone Scrapped Using Hedge Funds In Wall Street 2 Because It Would Have Been Too Much Like A James Bond Film

Photo: Wikipedia

Wall Street director Oliver Stone explained to Bloomberg why at the last minute he changed the story in Wall Street 2 from one about the hedge fund universe to bank-land.Basically, the director ended up getting the feeling that those firms are more entitled to speculation than the banks.



“I don’t see them as Tony Montana exactly,” he said. “They’re just the tail, the dog is wagging them… You can’t condemn the hedge funders for doing what they’re doing. If they’re gonna be pigs they’re pigs, wrecking birthday parties and all that.”

The other problem was that Stone thinks if he made a movie about hedge fund managers, “it would’ve been more like a James Bond movie where guys are flying around. The original script had a lot of people flying around in helicopters, Russian hedge funders, Monaco, all that boring Bond stuff.”

But he admits that the people that populate Wall Street aren’t all exactly the same. He explained:

Wall Street is complicated. I didn’t want to simplify it and make it stupid because I respect those people. They’re smart as a whip. I met wizards. They’re impressive guys but where’s their soul, that’s their issue. Most of them are selfish, they take care of their little family but they screw everybody else over.

The full interview is at Bloomberg >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.