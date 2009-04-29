Oliver Stone On Board For "Wall Street" Sequel

After initially refusing to direct the Wall Street sequel, Oliver Stone, who helmed the original movie, is back on board for Wall Street 2.

Once called Money Never Sleeps, Wall Street 2 was written by 21 scribe Allan Loeb. Michael Douglas is still likely to reprise his role in the follow-up, but he’s yet to officially sign on.

The exact plotline for the new movie is still unknown but it’s expected to address the current financial crisis and feature Gekko, recently released from prison, who’ll be schooling a young financier in the world of today’s Wall Street. Who will play that young financier? Probably Shia LaBeouf.

Fox hopes to start production on the film as early as this summer.

