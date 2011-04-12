Oliver Stone is Eyeing Blake Lively for 'Savages'

Blake Lively would play free-spirited OpheliaBlake Lively is Oliver Stone‘s first choice for the role of the female lead in Savages, which might conflict with the actress’ plans to play Glinda the Good Witch in Disney’s Oz: The Great and Powerful.



Oliver Stone is writing and directing the film, which follows two Laguna Beach marijuana kingpins forced to work for a Mexican drug cartel after Ophelia, the free-spirited girlfriend they share, is kidnapped.

Aaron Johnson and Taylor Kitsch are in talks to play the two male leads, with Benicio Del Toro negotiating for one of the cartel enforcers.

Jennifer Lawrence was Oliver Stone‘s previous first choice, but her casting as Katniss in The Hunger Games, took her out of the running.

Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman have also been eyed for roles.

Production will start in June.

Savages comes to theatres in 2012 and stars Taylor Kitsch, Aaron Johnson, Benicio Del Toro. The film is directed by Oliver Stone.

