Oliver Stone Gives Donald Trump Acting Tips On The Set Of Wall Street 2

Donald Trump has a cameo in the upcoming Wall Street 2 movie.



The movie has been filming in NYC and someone caught a few of the “Money Never Sleeps” stars on camera. They were first posted at Film Gecko.

In the pictures of Trump filming with Michael Douglas and getting acting tips from Oliver Stone, he looks strangely large.

It might just be a bad angle though. The movie will clear everything up when it is released in theatres April 23rd.

More pictures and the full report here.

