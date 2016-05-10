A restaurant in London makes a dessert that looks convincingly like a plant terrarium

This may look like a potted plant, but it’s actually a dessert at Oliver Maki in London. The Japanese restaurant experiments with strange ingredients and new techniques in order to surprise their guests. This Tiramisu “pot” is filled with delicately whipped coffee and Matcha cream. Don’t be fooled by the rocks either; they’re chocolate.

Written by Eloise Kirn and produced by David Fang

