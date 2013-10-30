Andrew Luck's Dad Expected To Become The Head Of The Wealthiest College Sports Program

Former NFL quarterback Oliver Luck is expected to be named the next athletic director at the University of Texas

according to OrangeBloods.com.

Luck, who is currently the athletic director at West Virginia University, will replace DeLoss Dodds, who announced that he will retire after 32 years as the head of the school’s athletic department. Luck played four seasons as a quarterback with the Houston Oilers and later earned a law degree at the University of Texas.

No athletic program in the country makes more money than Texas, bringing in $163.3 million in revenue last year. However, both the football team and the men’s basketball team, the two biggest money-makers, have struggled in recent years. So it has become imperative for the school to find somebody that can bring those teams back to national prominence.

Luck is also one of the 13 members recently named to the college football playoff selection committee.

According to the report, Luck will interview for the position as early as this week. However, that may just be a formality as the school’s president is said to be “enamoured” with Luck.

One of Luck’s advantages over the other candidates is that his son, Andrew Luck, is a star NFL quarterback which could help with fund raising and with recruiting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.