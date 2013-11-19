Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Oliver Curtis will stand trial for insider trading.

After hearing evidence presented by the Crown at an initial hearing, magistrate Greg Grogin said a jury had a reasonable chance of convicting him.

According to the Australian Financial Review Curtis’ lawyers were unsuccessful in arguing that the star witness John Hartman was unreliable.

Hartman and Curtis used to be best friends. He has already spent time in jail for insider trading, and is now testifying against his former school mate.

The two are accused of allegedly using inside information to trade stocks, which Hartman learned in his role as an equity analyst at a boutique asset management firm.

Curtis’ lawyers earlier produced emails which show Hartman and his brother — a UBS executive who quit after the claims were aired — allegedly tried to rig a horse race.

